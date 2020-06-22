PGA Championship to be played without fans at TPC Harding Park | Golf News





Brooks Koepka is a two-time winner of the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship, the opening males’s main of the 12 months, will be played without spectators this August.

The City of San Francisco and the PGA of America collectively introduced that the competition, scheduled for August 6-9 at TPC Harding Park, would happen without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tournament officers initially hoped that crowds might be admitted to the occasion, the place Brooks Koepka is chasing a historic three-peat, with the choice to play ‘behind closed doorways’ made in coordination with the state of California and metropolis and county of San Francisco.

“We are both inspired and honored to ‘play on’,” stated PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “In doing so, we’ll highlight not solely the fantastic thing about TPC Harding Park, however the fortitude of San Francisco and its outstanding individuals.

“We’d like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place.

TPC Harding is internet hosting a serious for the primary time

“While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy.”

Koepka adopted his two-shot victory in 2018 with a wire-to-wire win of the Wanamaker Trophy at Bethpage Black final 12 months, with the world No three now aiming to develop into the primary participant to win the identical main three consecutive occasions since Australia’s Peter Thomson at The Open from 1954-56.

The match was initially due to be held from May 14-17, solely to be postponed in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak and rearranged as a part of the PGA Tour’s revised 2020 schedule.

The PGA Tour resumed on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, the primary of at least 5 occasions without spectators, whereas the European Tour may even play with no crowds when their season will get again underway in July.

