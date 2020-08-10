PGA Championship: Tiger Woods will take positives into next majors | Golf News







Tiger Woods ended the PGA Championship on one under

Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley reviews Tiger Woods efficiency at the PGA Championship and what he can discover going into a hectic stretch of occasions.

Woods came into the week having just played 3 times all year; at Torrey Pines, at the Genesis and the Memorial Tournament, which simply is insufficient golf. This golf course is a huge monster, with the rough thick, and Tiger Woods wasn’t rather all set for this kind of test.

TPC Harding Park was going to be a huge obstacle for him. He completed one under par and might’ve gone a couple of shots lower, which is a good effort offered the absence of competition action.