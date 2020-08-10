PGA Championship: Tiger Woods will take positives into next majors | Golf News

By
Jasyson
-

Last Updated: 10/08/20 3: 14 am

Tiger Woods ended the PGA Championship on one under

Tiger Woods ended the PGA Championship on one under

Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley reviews Tiger Woods efficiency at the PGA Championship and what he can discover going into a hectic stretch of occasions.

Get the very best costs and book a round at one of 1,700 courses throughout the UK & & Ireland

Woods came into the week having just played 3 times all year; at Torrey Pines, at the Genesis and the Memorial Tournament, which simply is insufficient golf. This golf course is a huge monster, with the rough thick, and Tiger Woods wasn’t rather all set for this kind of test.

TPC Harding Park was going to be a huge obstacle for him. He completed one under par and might’ve gone a couple of shots lower, which is a good effort offered the absence of competition action.

Woods needs three more major victories to equal Jack Nicklaus' all-time tally

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 7

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR