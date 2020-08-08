PGA Championship: Tiger Woods to blame for poor putting – not the putter! | Golf News

By
Jasyson
-

“It is all about reading the greens, and my feel and what I’m seeing just aren’t matching up.”

Last Updated: 08/08/20 11: 03 pm










1:17

Tiger Woods assesses another frustrating day on the greens and takes a look at what he should do much better after a 2nd succeeding 72 at the PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods assesses another frustrating day on the greens and takes a look at what he should do much better after a 2nd succeeding 72 at the PGAChampionship

.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR