PGA Championship: Tee times for final round at TPC Harding Park | Golf News

Watch the final round of the PGA Championship live from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 09/08/20 3: 36 am
Groupings and tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco,California
.
Get the very best rates and book a round at among 1,700 courses throughout the UK & & Ireland
U.S.A. unless mentioned, all times BST
Starting at hole 1
1500 Sung Kang (Kor)
1510 Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer
1520 JT Poston, Chez Reavie
1530 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1540 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Danny Lee (NZl)
1550 Bubba Watson, Adam Long
Live PGA Championship Golf
…