PGA Championship: Sportsmanship from Rory McIlroy after his ball was stepped on | Golf News





Rory McIlroy fired a 69 to close on one under

Rory McIlroy described how he had the stability of the video game at the leading edge of his ideas as he handled an unusual event early in his 2nd round at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy made the wanted start on Friday with a birdie at the opening hole, however a stubborn tee shot to the brief 3rd nestled in a bad depend on the greenside rough, and his ball was stepped on by among the search celebration.

McIlroy made 4 straight birdies however triple-bogeyed the 12 th

The two-time PGA champ was entitled to change his ball without charge, however he was “uncomfortable” having dropped it into a more beneficial lie which provided him a considerably …