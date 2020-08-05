PGA Championship: Justin Thomas insists second major win is harder than first | Golf News

Watch the return of major golf survive on SkySports First round protection starts on Thursday at 6pm on Sky Sports Golf
By Keith Jackson
Last Updated: 05/08/20 12: 01 am
Justin Thomas thinks winning a second major is harder than landing his first as he prepares to begin the PGA Championship as the brand-new world No 1.
Thomas considers himself an underachiever due to having just one major triumph under his belt, a two-shot win at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA, and he has actually published just one top-10 surface in 7 major begins because.
But the 27- year-old reaches TPC Harding Park as …