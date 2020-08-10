PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa, the 23-year-old who’s made breaking records a habit

But it was a 23- year-old from Los Angeles, California, who separated himself from all the huge players to declare his very first major at simply the 2nd time of asking.
Collin Morikawa— who completed on 13- under after a final-round six-under 64– won the initially significant of 2020, completing 2 shots ahead of Johnson and Paul Casey at TPC Harding Park in SanFrancisco His overall weekend rating of 129 is the most affordable ever by a significant winner.
While there were no fans to praise the launching PGA Championship winner– with simply a couple of cheers and some clapping from the people who existed following his winning eagle putt on the 16 th hole– Morikawa’s triumph sent out shockwaves throughout the playing golf landscape. But, according to the United States golf enthusiast himself, it is simply the start.
“It doesn’t stop here. I’ve got a very good taste of what this is like, what a major championship is like,” Morikawa– who went to college at the University of California, Berkeley– said after his triumph.
“The majors are going to be circled around in, similar to everybody else, however I’ve got to concentrate on every week. I’m attempting to win every week. I’m not attempting to come out and simply win the majors. I’m23 This is my very first complete year.
” I enjoy golf. I enjoy every part of it. I enjoy remaining in this position and I enjoy simply having the ability to come …