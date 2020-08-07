PGA Championship: Bryson DeChambeau snaps driver during opening round

DeChambeau might simply have actually accidentally addressed that preliminary concern after another program of strength off the tee during the PGA Championship’s opening round in San Francisco– an occasion occurring in front of no fans in what is now the very first significant of 2020 due to the continuous coronavirus pandemic.

But this was no career-best drive distance-wise from the physically changed, bulked-up United States golf player. This was a damaged club.

So exactly what took place to the club DeChambeau calls ‘The Kraken’ on the first day at TPC Harding Park on Thursday?

Just seconds after squashing an eventually errant drive on the seventh hole with his now hallmark lightning-fast swing, DeChambeau– who overdid an additional 40 pounds of muscle during golf’s Covid-19 shutdown– moved on to get his tee.

But that’s when things began to break down. Quite actually. The 26- year-old– who’s never ever had a leading-10 surface at a significant– then obviously leant on his driver to such a degree that the club’s head really fell off the shaft, much to the awe of his playing partners, Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott. The world No.7– who ended his opening round 3 shots behind co-leader and 2015 champ Jason Day and level with four-time winner Woods– later exposing the driver had actually ended up being a well-worn tool in his bag. “This …

