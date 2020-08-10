PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka will continue to contend in majors | Golf News

By
Jasyson
-

Nick Dougherty

Golf Expert

Nick Dougherty reflects on a thrilling last day at the PGA Championship and examines what failed for Brooks Koepka

Last Updated: 10/08/20 6: 56 am

Brooks Koepka slipped out of contention on the final day at the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka slipped out of contention on the last day at the PGA Championship

We waited a very long time for a significant champion to occur once again and we didn’t understand what it was going to resemble, however the PGA of America have actually done a breaking task in showcasing what significant golf can appear like without fans.

Get the very best costs and book a round at one of 1,700 courses throughout the UK & & Ireland

Major champion golf can still be commemorated around the globe -…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR