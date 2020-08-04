PGA Championship 101: Guide to This Year’s Major

Take a take a look at some responses to regularly asked concerns about the PGA Championship:

So, with all the modifications in impact, where do we stand?

Normally– a minimum of, starting in 2015– the PGA Championship is the 2nd major of the season. It was initially slated for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco,California The area stays the exact same, however the date has actually altered. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent PGA Tour suspension, the PGA Championship was moved toAug 6-9. It is now the very first major championship on the brand-new schedule and the just one to be objected to ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Wait, isn’t this the championship of the PGA Tour?

Sigh No, this is not the championship of the PGATour That would be thought about The PlayersChampionship This is the championship of the PGA of America.

Why the requirement to designate “of America”? What else would it be — the PGA of Timbuktu?

Obviously we require a history lesson here. We’ll keep it as quick as possible. There utilized to be one PGA– the “of America” one, which was established in1916 In 1968, action was started that led to an ultimate split into the PGA of America and the PGATour

Why the split?

The initial golf pros were individuals who operate at golf clubs. You understand, the ones who offer …