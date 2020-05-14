PGA Champ Thomas set to take swing on 2K21 video game cover

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR EVEN MORE SPORTING ACTIVITIES COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He’s all set to embark on in the game on its Aug 21 launch.

Thomas played as a child–notably the wildly popular Tiger Woods games — yet just lately once again got video gaming in his pause throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last, I would say, seven years of my life have changed a little bit in terms of what I have in free time,” he claimed. “When I started playing again, I realized I did enjoy it and missed it.”

The game, offered for the PlayStation 4 system as well as the Xbox One household of tools, consists of 15 qualified PGA Tour programs, each of which was checked making use of sophisticated modern technology to bring the fairways, eco-friendlies, shelters, trees, lakes as well as fish ponds to life. The trailer, saw virtually 2 million times on Twitter, showed play from the island-green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Thomas, that missed out on virtually 2 months in 2014 allowing a wrist injury recover, hasn’t golfed a lot throughout his respite. He published an Instagram video on Tuesday of his array job (“first time in a while!”).

“The first month I didn’t know what to do,” he claimed. “I feel like I’ve got it all pretty under control. I’m starting to go stir crazy and miss the competition. I haven’t been playing very much golf at all. I really haven’t practiced at all. I’ve been working out a lot, trying to get rested.”

Assuming golf returns to June 11-14 at Colonial, Thomas will certainly have nearly had four months off.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home,” he claimed, “but I’m getting ready to get out there and compete.”

Thomas opened up the year with a win in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii, his 3rd general in his last 6 begins on the PGATour It was his 12 th job success, another than Jordan Spieth as well as one of the most of any kind of energetic gamer under30 But he hasn’t played a competition given that the World Golf Championships in late February as well as has actually given that been more than the same level on his rest hrs.

“I’ve been joking with my friends, there’s nobody that’s slept more in quarantine than me,” he claimed. “I’ve been putting up some solid numbers. I’ve been trying to read a little more. I’m laying out by the pool trying to even out these terrible golfers tans I’ve been working on for 26 years.”

Unlike some sporting activities video video games, like Madden or NBA 2K, golf has actually battled for several years to leave the online harsh. EA Sports had a PGA permit for the Woods collection that was a substantial hit in the 2000 s. Woods’ individual issues obtained him ripped off the cover in 2013 as well as EA Sports created a one-off with Rory McIlroy as the name in 2015 prior to the collection went completely dry. There’s been need for a PGA- authorities game as well as in 2014 HB Studios created The Golf Club 2019, which was a hit, yet did not include any kind of PGA Tour gamers.

“PGA Tour 2K21” permits gamers to develop their very own gamers as well as contend versus Thomas as well as 11 added PGA Tour pros.

Thomas was profiled lately under the heading “Justin Thomas has actually had success on the PGA Tour yet he prepares to be popular” as well as couple of landmarks can increase that popularity account like video game cover professional athlete.

“It’s definitely a different area of attention than I’ve had before,” Thomas claimed.