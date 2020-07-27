PFLP criticises PA and calls for end to security chaos – Middle East Monitor

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) criticised the Palestinian Authority on Saturday and called for it to end the chaos brought on by its security services. The PFLP stated that the PA ought to prosecute everybody associated with the killing of a regional Fatah authorities in Balata.

Others, consisting of a few of the authorities’s assistants, were injured in the attack. The PFLP firmly insisted that the PA ought to appreciate the self-respect of the Palestinian individuals and sort the problem out without hold-up.

The Front likewise implicated the PA of mishandling the coronavirus crisis. It worried that the “simple citizens and the poor” pay the cost of this mismanagement while the abundant, authorities and owners of holding corporations “reap the fruits”.

In conclusion, the PFLP contacted the PA to find out the lessons from the killing of the Fatah authorities and offer properly with individuals, by comprehending their suffering and dreadful living conditions in the light of the spread of Covid-19

