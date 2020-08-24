Peyton Manning shows up as virtual fan during Nuggets-Jazz game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 10: Peyton Manning on the sidelines prior to the game versus the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis,Indiana (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning is taking in the NBA postseason as a virtual fan.

The NBA is doing an excellent task of offering video games some environment in the bubble. Pumping in sound makes it seem like less of a pickup game, and another touch is having the video boards including real fans enjoying in your home.

Celebrities have actually popped up as virtual fans from time to time, and Peyton Manning can now be contributed to that list. He revealed up Sunday night during the Game 4 match in between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Peyton Manning is a fan similar to everybody else

Manning was most likely tuning in to cheer on the Nuggets after completing his NFL profession in the city ofDenver That, or TNT wished to bring up “The Match” back from May that included Manning and Tiger Woods whipping Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in a round of golf.

The legendary quarterback appears to be delighting in retirement and taking in a game as a virtual fan shows that even popular individuals are stuck inside taking in the NBA postseason. The fans who …