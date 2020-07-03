Pets and fireworks: how to keep your animals calm and safe on July 4

Due to Covid-19, animal advocates say this year has been exceptionally bad for pets with noise phobias. Instead of going people to central locations to watch a huge, orchestrated display, they are buying fireworks in record numbers, setting them off in the streets next to domiciles for weeks.

That’s expected to explode Saturday, as people use their stash to celebrate the Fourth of July. When frightened, dogs bolt and owners might lose their finest friends in the night.

“Dogs have been known to dig under or jump over fences, break tethers or even shatter windows in response to their fireworks fears,” said Temma Martin, people relations manager for the Best Friends Animal Society, one of the nation’s oldest no-kill agencies.

In addition, she said in a statement, “some animal control agencies have their officers working on an ’emergencies-only’ basis, which means that they only pick up stray animals who are sick, injured or already contained.”

That leaves dogs running loose, to possibly be struck by cars, picked up by strangers, even turned into local animal shelters, a lot of which continue to be closed. Anxious pet owners will not likely be able to visit personally to identify and rescue their pet.

Prevention is key

Statistics show at least 40% of dogs have noise phobias, which could include concern with thunderstorms, leaf blowers, power drills, even hair dryers. But those noises are relatively constant, experts say, while fireworks are frighteningly sporadic and therefore unexpected.

“It’s hard not to feel helpless when you see them shaking and panting and so obviously distressed,” said Dr. John Howe, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, in a statement.

And it’s not just dogs. Cats and a great many other domestic (and wild) animals have painful and sensitive hearing, given by nature to find and hunt prey.

Prepare your pet before dark

The key to helping your pet survive this onslaught, experts say, is being prepared.

“With a little advance planning and preparation you can ease your pets’ anxiety and help get them through this time,” Howe said.

Tags and microchips. Be sure your pet has a well-fitting collar with current identification tags. If your pet has a microchip, make sure your correct contact info is recorded with the vet clinic or shelter that implanted the chip.

That way, if your pet does escape to the night, you’ll be able to instantly call and alert the vet or shelter about their absence.

Exercise before dark. A tired dog is a calmer dog. A happy cat is a more stimulating cat. Fit in some extra playtime for your cats, and just take dogs out for play and exercise earlier in the day. Such activities burn extra energy, hence limiting anxiety later when it is time to sleep.

Bring all pets indoors. Don’t leave your pet outside to suffer alone. Put a dog’s crate or bed in the quietest, most enclosed room possible, and see when they like being covered with a blanket.

Cats like to go high to feel secure, so give them a covered cozy cave that’s elevated off the ground, such as a hut on an indoor cat tree or in a closet.

Distract your pet. Provide a lot of new toys and long-lasting chews and treats. Food puzzles could also keep them distracted from the unnerving noises.

Use calming aids. Many pets respond to "thunder" shirts or blankets that wrap them in much, calming cocoon. Cats and dogs frequently enjoy smelling species-specific pheromones. Cats can wear collars with scents that mimic the pheromone mother cats produce to calm their kittens. Dogs respond to the scent of lactating female dogs, called accordingly "dog appeasing pheromone," or DAP

Use calming sounds. First, muffle sounds by closing curtains and doors near your pet. Calming music, white noise or television can be utilized to provide comfortable, familiar sounds.

“Some experts even suggest playing a war movie to blend the sound from the TV with the sounds from outside,” Martin said.

Use medication as a final resort. While you’ll find nothing wrong with turning to your vet for calming medications, experts worry that pet owners may possibly rely on that first, without doing the behavior modification recommendations above. But if you’ve tried all these a few ideas and your furry friend continues to be in a panic, touch base to your vet for advice.