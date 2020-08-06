Petry, Habs put Pens on brink of elimination By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters NHL: Montreal Canadiens-Workouts



Jeff Petry’s sharp-angle objective in the 3rd duration Wednesday offered the Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of their qualifying-round series, moving Montreal ahead 2 video games to one in the very best-of- 5 set at Toronto.

Montreal, seeded 12 th and last amongst Eastern Conference postseason individuals, pressed the fifth-seeded Penguins into an elimination video game Friday.

Petry, who scored in overtime in Game 1, broke a 3-3 tie and scored Montreal’s 3rd unanswered objective at 5: 33 of the 3rd. He raised a shot from the bottom of the left circle that went off the mask of goaltender Matt Murray, off the crossbar and in.

Shea Weber included an objective and 2 helps, Paul Byron an objective and a help, Jonathan Drouin an objective and Ben Chiarot 2 helps for theCanadiens Carey Price made 30 conserves. Patric Hornqvist, Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored for the Penguins, and Murray made 27 conserves.

Panthers 3, Islanders 2

Mike Hoffman scored the consent objective in the 3rd duration, and Florida survived in its Eastern Conference certifying series with a win versus New York in Toronto.

New York leads the very best-of- 5 series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Friday.

Hoffman included an …