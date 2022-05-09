Petros Petrosyan, a member of the Armenian youth weightlifting team (102 kg), won a silver medal in the 363 kg doubles at the World Championships in that age group in Greece. Petros also won a small silver medal in the push-up exercise, lifting 202 kg. Ashot HAKOBYAN

According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.