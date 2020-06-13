Petrol, diesel fuel prices dropped in Armenia in May – Panorama

May 2020 saw a 0.6% discounted in the non-food product market of Armenia to match up against April of the ongoing year, the latest statistics show.

According to the figures released by the National Statistical Committee, the petrol and diesel prices dropped respectively 9.8% and 15.4% against April. The petrol and diesel fuel prices, however, rose by 131.1% and 31.8%, respectively, to compare with May 2019, while a decline of 28.6% and 26.6% was observed in their prices against December 2019.