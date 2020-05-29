Petra Kvitova wins all-Czech crown on return to action | Tennis News





Petra Kvitova received an all-Czech match in Prague

Petra Kvitova returned to courtroom dressed for the French Open as she triumphed in an all-Czech match.

The Prague match – performed with out followers and with ball girls and boys carrying gloves and face masks – was one of many first after skilled tennis was suspended in early March because the world went into lockdown to comprise the unfold of the virus.

With the French Open initially set to happen this week, Kvitova wore the clothes assortment she had prepared for the season’s second Grand Slam.

“If there will be the French Open, then Nike has something else for me,” Kvitova stated.

“I played better every day, so that is very positive,” she added on her return to action.

Kvitova (L) receives the trophy from Czech Tennis Association President Ivo Kaderka

Kvitova didn’t drop a set within the three-round match, beating Karolina Muchova 6-Three 6-Three in a rain-delayed remaining.

In the lads’s draw, 20-year-old Michael Vrbensky beat Zdenek Kolar 6-Four 6-7 (5-7) 10-8. The 405th ranked Vrbensky had crushed prime seed Jiri Vesely, ranked 65th, within the first spherical.

