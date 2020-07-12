Petr Yan stops Aldo, claims vacant UFC bantamweight belt

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and welterweight champ Kamaru Usman also were scheduled to protect their belts on the UFC’s alleged “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. The mixed martial arts promotion will host four shows this month at the arena, with increased expected in the upcoming months.

Three title belts were on the line on a single card for only the sixth amount of time in UFC history, and Yan (15-1) claimed the first one by persevering for a beating of Aldo (28-7), the former featherweight champion dethroned by Conor McGregor in 2015.

Yan weathered an inspired start with Aldo, and in the end established his dominance with superior striking. After Yan battered a bloody Aldo into a turtled position on the canvas in the fifth round, referee Leon Roberts allowed the fight to continue for an alarming amount of time before stopping it with 1:36 left.

“I expected it to be a hard fight,” Yan said through an interpreter. “That was our plan, to get him tired in the beginning, and then in the third round, start attacking.”

Aldo has lost three straight fights and six of his last nine, but that he caused dilemmas for Yan early on before the younger Russian took over.

UFC 251 began well before dawn Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi to generally meet the time demands of the lucrative North American pay-per-view audience. The sun rose behind the temporary air-conditioned arena because the card progressed.

Namajunas (9-4) came back from a 14-month break since Andrade (20-8) claimed her title having an upset victory, surprising the champ with a human anatomy slam after Namajunas dominated the early fight.

Namajunas never allowed an opportunity for Andrade in order to complete her in the rematch, dominating the very first two rounds with her slick striking and fluid movement. Andrade rallied in the third and badly damaged Namajunas’ nose and left eye, but Namajunas won 29-28 on two judges’ scorecards.

“I was just in the right state of mind,” Namajunas said. “That’s everything. Early on in the fight, I was doing great. Then I think she hit the desperation button and started really unloading. She caught me a couple of times, but I just stayed strong.”

If her nose heals up quickly, Namajunas might get the next title shot at Zhang Weili, who took the belt from Andrade late this past year.

Brazilian flyweight Amanda Ribas kicked off the pay-per-view card with a first-round armbar submission victory over Paige VanZant. Ribas (10-1) improved to 4-0 in the UFC with a swift dismantling of the popular VanZant (8-5), whose UFC contract is up after four losses in her last six bouts.

Jiri Procházka wrapped up the non-PPV undercard with an amazing knockout of former light heavyweight title contender Volkan Oezdemir in the opening minute of the second round.

Procházka (27-3-1) is just a Czech veteran who has fought mostly in Japan for yesteryear five years, and that he was impressive in his hyped UFC debut. Procházka lowered his hands, stuck out his chin and boldly dared Oezdemir going to him in the first round, and that he ended the fight with a head kick followed closely by a punch that rendered his Swiss opponent unconscious.