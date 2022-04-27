Lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan wrote on his Facebook page ․

“The Prosecutor General’s Office informs that they have no obstacles in detaining the Prime Minister.

They are right.

They are constrained when there is a desire to act, but something hinders. And the prosecutor’s office does not and has not had that wish.

In order to be honest, they declare that there are necessary procedures to be followed. But when the betrayal was reported more than a year ago, the prosecutor’s office forgot about the necessary procedures and avoided filing a case by all possible means, only a few months later a criminal case was initiated by a court decision.

They just realized that the parents of the victims should be given judicial status. They just realized that they should get mediations from them and make them a subject of discussion.

And now the fate of the mediation received through “necessary procedures” is very clear. Petitions to give Nicole legal status or arrest her will not be rejected so as not to arouse additional emotion. But they will not be satisfied either և և Well, because the approach is already clear.

Meanwhile, people were arrested and detained in case of ten times less facts.

“The resolution of the mediation will be postponed until the ‘essential circumstances’ are clarified, until the world is destroyed and rebuilt.”