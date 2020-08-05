Petitions and memes target former king Juan Carlos after he leaves Spain – Middle East Monitor

Students in Madrid desire their King Juan Carlos University to alter its name, a couple of towns prepare the very same for their streets, and memes buffooning the former queen are flowing commonly after he left the nation in the middle of a corruption scandal, Reuters reports.

The constitution, political fragmentation and viewpoint surveys that reveal the population is divided on the concern imply the current scandal, including examinations into a high-speed train agreement and overseas accounts, is not likely to alter Spain’s political system quickly.

But the former king’s abrupt departure abroad to a concealed area– revealed on Monday and which he stated was to enable his child King Felipe to rule without being impacted by his concerns– are making waves in the house.

Authorities in the Madrid suburban area of Pinto were amongst the very first to act, voting recently to alter the name of the town’s Juan Carlos I park and eliminating his statue.

“We considered it (the park) should not carry a name that is allegedly associated with dishonesty and with corruption,” Pinto deputy mayor Lola Rodriguez informed Reuters on Wednesday.

“It is true that he (Juan Carlos) has not been judged, but we believe that he is not going to be judged, so waiting for a trial to take place would have been a little absurd.”

Juan Carlos pertained to the throne in 1975 …