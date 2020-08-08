Petition urges Kylie Jenner to be removed from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion’s music video

The 4-minute-long video functions Cardi and Megan simplifying in different spaces of a mega-mansion. The 2 artists even comfortable up to snakes and tigers in risque scenes. The music stops near the 2-minute mark to program Jenner’s remarkable entryway as she struts down a corridor in a cut-out cheetah print getup. The video includes a bunch of other female artists, consisting of vocalist Normani and rap artists Mulatto and Sukihana

One fan was so annoyed by Jenner’s cameo in the video that she developed a petition onChange org entitled “Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video.”

“The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” the user who began the petition composes on the website.

As of Saturday early morning, more than 47,900 individuals signed the petition which is looking for an objective of 50,000 signatures.

Some fans of the petition shared their factors for finalizing.

“I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill. Thankyou,” one fan composed.