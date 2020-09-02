Petition To Replace Confederate Statue With Black Panther Actor Garners Thousands Of Signatures

After a personal four-year fight with colon cancer, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 lastFriday Now, a petition is going viral requiring that the town of Anderson, South Carolina replace its confederate statue with a homage to Boseman.

Started by DeAnd rew Weaver, the petition is attended to straight to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts.

“Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him,” the petition specified.

It went on to advise Roberts of all the good ideas Boseman did to assist the neighborhood.

“As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal,” Weaver composed. “That sees all citizens regardless of outward appearance as a member of the Anderson community.”

Replacing Confederate War Memorial With Chadwick Boseman

He then required the instant elimination of the town’s confederate monolith, which was set up in 1902 as a homage to the confederate veterans ofAnderson County The monolith was vandalized back in June, days after the death of George Floyd, however it was …