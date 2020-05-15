Petition on recognition of Armenian Genocide launched on Ukraine’s President’s website – Panorama

A petition calling on the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to acknowledge the actual fact of the Armenian Genocide within the Ottoman Turkey was launched on the President’s official internet web page. The creator of the petition is Suren Petrosyan, the Head of Mons Pius NGO.

The doc urges the Ukrainian president to help the Armenians on the state degree of their 100-year-outdated battle of restoring historic justice and the reality.

“Persecution, oppression and massacre of entire nations on racial, religious or any other basis is a crime against humanity and has no statute of limitations. Such actions should receive an adequate assessment from the whole civilized world to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” the petition reads partially.

The doc additionally calls on the president to formally acknowledge the actual fact of the mass homicide of Armenians within the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1922 and declare April 24 as a day of Armenian genocide remembrance. The petition will be signed here: