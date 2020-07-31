Petilleur PS4 Wireless Bluetooth Game Controller Ps4 Controller with Light bar (Rose Gold)



Price: $28.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 02:46:17 UTC – Details)



The DUALSHOCK4 wireless controller (hereinafter referred to as the PS4 controller) adds a variety of functions that can comfortably enjoy the game, a highly sensitive six-axis detection system, and a touchpad that is naturally and intuitively operated on the front of the controller, bringing a rich gaming experience.

Above the PS4 controller wireless controller, there are newly added 3-color LED light bars that can display various colors. When playing with multiple people, the color of the light bar and the color matching of the characters in the game will be linked, and you can easily identify the characters you manipulate. Using the color change of the light bar, it can also indicate the character s physical strength or injury. Such application methods can intuitively identify various game information.

The PS4 controller wireless controller has also added a stereo headphone / microphone connector. PS4 users can not only enjoy high-quality game effects from the TV speakers, but also from the controller in their hands. When playing a connected game, just use the mono headset microphone set included with PS4 on the PS4 controller wireless controller, and you can have a conversation with your playing companions, providing a deeper level of game fun.

Game console accessory type: game console handle

Interface type: Bluetooth

Vibration mode: vibration

Applicable products: PS4 / PC

Material: ABS

Product size: 17 * 18 * 6.5cm Product weight: 315g Additional features: outgoing, vibration Packing list: One game controller.

The four-color LED light on the light bar can distinguish and control the player according to the lit color. When the game is attacked or encounters various conditions, the light will make various changes to increase the fun of the game. In addition to the PlayStion Camera camera, the position of the handle can be tracked through the light bar

Built-in speaker headset microphone port: In addition to enjoying the game sound effects from the built-in headset microphone end, you can also use the headset to chat with your companions in a multiplayer game, which has many different uses

Touchpad: Provides a new experience and interactive way of absorbing power, and supports the use method of multi-point simultaneous input by dragging and clearing touch.

Comfortable feel design, smooth and comfortable grip, sensitive control of the rocker, and comfortable rotation.