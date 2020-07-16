PetFon Pet GPS Tracker, No Monthly Fee, Real-Time Tracking Collar Device, APP Control for Dogs and Pets Activity Monitor



Price: $189.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 17:59:12 UTC – Details)



🐕NOTE: The Petfon GPS Tracker is optimized to let you track your pet during walks – it is not designed for indoor tracking or remote monitoring. Tracking may not be accurate in these conditions (like all uses of GPS).Please don’t try to track your pets when you are inside the house with pets running outside, the performance could not be guaranteed, the connection could be very unstable due to massive obstructions between controller and tracker.

🐕EASY TO USE,LONG DISTANCE TRACKING: Petfon GPS Tracker is easy to install and use. Just download the Petfon app and follow the instructions. With the app, you can view your pet’s activities and pinpoint his location at any time. The embedded high-gain, laser carving antenna amplifies signal, making it capable of tracking ranges up to 0.65 miles in downtown/dense space and 3.5 miles in an open environment.But if you are using it in areas with dense metal,dense forests,bushes,or similar environm

🐕GEOFENCING,MULTICOLOR ALERT,CUSTOMIZABLE VOICE COMMAND: With Petfon GPS tracker you can define a safe area around your pet’s location and get notified instantly if your pet leaves that area. You can also activate the colorful lights on the GPS tracker to locate your pet more easily in dim light or at night time. Voice commands can be recorded and stored on the tracker to communicate with your pets remotely.The speaker on Petfon Tracker emits up to 70 decibels of sound.

🐕RAINPROOF,LONG STANDBY TIME: The Petfon GPS tracker is small and durable (42mm*42mm*18mm, weight: 27.6g). The rainproof feature enables it to work in wet weather but do not working for swimming. Petfon GPS Tracker’s battery can last up to 8-16 hours and comes with a compact charging station. It can recharge the device multiple times, which is perfect for going off the grid.

🐕NOTE: The Petfon GPS Tracker is optimized to let you track your pet during walks – it is not designed for indoor tracking or remote monitoring. Tracking may not be accurate in these conditions (like all uses of GPS).Please don’t try to track your pets when you are inside the house with pets running outside, the performance could not be guaranteed, the connection could be very unstable due to massive obstructions between controller and tracker.