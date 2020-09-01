Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream

Last year, Peterhansel and previous Dakar bike racer Andrea Mayer completed as a duo in the FIA Cross-Country World Cup, and were crowned champs driving for the X-raid Mini group ahead of a prepared attack on the Dakar together last January.

But in medical checkups prior to the Saudi Arabian occasion, Mayer was not offered the consent by physicians and Peterhansel needed to take on a brand-new co-driver, Paulo Fiuza.

Despite the problems of interacting in English, the set ended up third, less than 10 minutes behind winning duo Carlos Sainz Sr and Lucas Cruz.

Peterhansel had actually been intending to equipment up to participate with in next year’s Dakar with Mayer, however the international COVID-19 pandemic has actually triggered lots of rally-raid occasions to be cancelled, most significantly the Morocco Rally in October that typically works as the warm-up for the Dakar.

It suggests the World Cup has actually been lowered to simply the Qatar Rally, which occurred at the end of February, and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (November 20-26), while the FIA Baja World Cup now makes up simply 3 rounds in Russia (held at the start of February), Poland (September 4-6) and Portalegre (November 5-7).

With an absence of sufficient preparation time, Peterhansel has actually chosen to put an end to the task with his other half and will go back to action …