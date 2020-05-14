Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony urges League One clubs and EFL not to void season | Football News





Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has ‘no need’ to void season

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has actually spoken up in behalf of a collection of League One clubs to urge the EFL and its clubs not to void their season.

League One and Two clubs will certainly fulfill through video clip meeting on Friday to talk about the future of the 2019/20 season – with prevalent problems that the bulk can not manage to proceed without followers – in advance of a prospective ballot.

But MacAnthony asserts he is begging in behalf of Oxford, Fleetwood, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich and his very own club – that are done in the play-off operating – to placed the season back on when it is risk-free to do so.

He has actually tweeted this night: “I have actually been asked to relay this message in behalf of Oxford, Fleetwood, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich, Peterborough to the EFL & & the media in advance of our League One conference tomorrow early morning.

“We as a cumulative are joined in our objective to coating thisseason We have no need for nullifying the season, PPG (factors per video game) circumstance is allowing a computer system choose our footballing destiny.

“For our fans/staff and for the integrity of our sport we are all looking forward to completing our pending Fixtures/ season under guidance from the EFL at a time it is deemed safe to do so. Thank you for your time.”