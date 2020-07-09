Peter Weber’s Bachelor Exes Madison Prewett & Hannah Ann Sluss Team Up For Girls’ Date Night!

We know Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor feels as though a lifetime ago since the quarantine started, but this cute and surprising little update will definitely jog your memory!

It appears two of the star’s former contestants — Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss — have buried their reality TELEVISION beef and start to become friends recently. No, not only buddies on line, but in real-life too! Both women took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared snapshots of a picnic date they enjoyed together in Los Angeles.

Fans of the show will recall that Weber got briefly engaged to Sluss before breaking things off to pursue his lingering feelings for Prewett. After that didn’t work out, the 28-year-old shifted to his fifth runner up, Kelley Flanagan, and the two are dating.

We need to imagine at the least some of that came up during this girls’ night outing, but centered on what they shared on line, the two looked all smiles! Hannah Ann adorably described Madison as her “cutie” along with the flicks she uploaded (below):

And Madison had some fun in her caption, joking she was “kinda nervous” to meet with her former foe. We KNOW these two haven’t been quarantining together, but at least both women wore their masks!

Awww, super cute!! It’s almost that way dumpster fire of a relationship they both distributed to the 28-year-old pilot never happened, LOLz! The best benefit, though, is this positively savage TikTok the pair made recreating their most cringeworthy Bachelor moments. Look away, Peter! But our readers can ch-ch-check it out (below):

We’re so glad these ladies not just have an expression of humor, but a fresh budding friendship after it’s all said and done!

