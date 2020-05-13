Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Flaunt Major PDA As They Reunite With The Former Bachelor’s Family In LA!

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan reside their greatest lives proper now!

After having fun with just a few weeks of quarantine within the lawyer’s native of Chicago, the newly minted Bachelor couple has simply returned to Los Angeles for some prolonged high quality time with the airline pilot’s household. Based on pictures of the 2 circulating on-line, it’s clear Peter and his woman are doing all the pieces to maintain the great vibes flowing between them.

The 28-year-olds had been noticed on a tandem bike journey round his El Lay neighborhood on Tuesday, even stopping to kiss for paparazzi cameras at one level! These pics (HERE) are literally fairly cute! A supply tells E! News they’ve been staying with Barbara Weber and Peter Sr. for a “few days” now, and the entire fam couldn’t be happier to have the pair at house:

“Peter’s family has always adored Kelley and his mom was rooting for her from the start of his Bachelor journey. They are happy he is finally with Kelley and have fully welcomed her into the family.”

The insider added:

“Barbara is obsessed with Kelley and they have a great relationship.”

As we talked about, Peter and Kelley are doing their greatest to maintain the romance alive regardless of California’s ongoing stay-at-home orders. This means extra cute bike rides, numerous “outdoor dates,” or “movie nights” at house — no matter it takes to maintain that honeymoon part going so far as it might!

“They like being outdoors and Peter is enjoying showing Kelley around his favorite LA spots and going for long drives to get out of the house.”

That final half is smart; this purple scorching couple nonetheless wants their alone time, too!

The stars’ relationship was solely simply confirmed just a few weeks in the past once they serenaded followers with a canopy of Akon‘s Don’t Matter on TikTook, with sources near them affirming the information to retailers shortly after. They had been nonetheless making an attempt to be “low key” about issues up till not too long ago, staying conscious of the general public’s notion of how they received reunited. However, after their internal circle gave them a thumbs up, the truth TV stars determined to simply go for it! As an insider beforehand divulged to Us Weekly:

“All of their friends and family are so happy for them.”

To mark this blissful new chapter, Kelley lastly debuted Pete on her IG feed and uploaded this cute set of pictures (under) and joked:

“I know I’m a handful.. good thing you have two hands 😜😘”

Good for them! The submit was met with reward from different Bachelor alums, together with a few of Pete’s current exes like Kelsey Weier, Alayah Benavidez, Mykenna Dorn, Savannah Mullins, and Jasmine Nguyen.

We’re rooting for you guys!