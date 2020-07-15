Peter Tsai, inventor of the N95 mask filter, is on a mission to help healthcare workers

He spoke with CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, about resuming his work during the most challenging health crisis of the century.

Tsai patented the technology used to make the masks in 1995.

Here’s how it works: To block up to 95% of the particles that can come in contact with the mask, Tsai made the filters using the corona electrostatic charging method. Put simply, the mask’s filter contains both positive and negative charges. It can attract neutral particles, like bacteria from viruses, and polarize those particles, trapping them before they can go through the mask.

But when Tsai heard about physicians and nurses who were treating coronavirus patients reusing the masks to prevent supply shortages , that he got back to work.

Tsai dug in at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Research Foundation , working up to 20 hours a day to test new ways to sterilize the masks.

He tried a variety of methods: He left the masks out in the sun, put them in the oven, washed them with soap and steamed them, that he said.

The most practical method, he found, was keeping the masks in 160-degree dry heat for 30 minutes, which is often feasibly done by hanging them in a oven.

But that isn’t his preferred method, that he told Gupta: He recommends buying seven N95 masks and rotating them, using a new one daily. After using one mask, he hangs it in a isolated spot and does not use it again for a week, so any bacteria it catches become inactive.

N95 respirators are the best face covering, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against the public purchasing and wearing them. They’re fitted to fit physicians’ faces and can frequently become uncomfortable when worn for long stretches of time, and if the public buys them up, healthcare workers could face a severe shortage of them.

But people should definitely wear masks in public, even though they’re perhaps not N95 respirators, Tsai told Gupta.

“Some people said, ‘I don’t care. I do not need to wear a mask,'” that he said. “That is very selfish because you expose your germs to other people. So any mask is good.”