Peter Navarro on if he regrets writing blistering op-ed tearing into Fauci: ‘We’re all part of the team’

“The only thing I regret is Dr. Fauci’s pitch the other day at opening day,” Navarro stated on “Fox & Friends” on Monday as he chuckled, reacting to the concern if he regrets writing the piece.

“I felt bad for him,” Navarro continued.

Dr Fauci provided the very first pitch on opening day when the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

The country’s primary transmittable illness specialist, who was using a Nationals- themed mask, tossed a pitch large and left of the strike zone.

“I always look forward and we’re all part of the team and he actually tells people to wear the mask and my job is to get them made,” Navarro stated as he continued to respond to the concern.

When asked if he has actually spoken with the physician given that the op-ed was released, Navarro stated, “I have not.”

Host Steve Doocy then asked Navarro, “What would you like to say to him?”

“Let’s fight this China virus and beat it together with the president,” Navarro reacted.

In the op-ed Navarro grumbled Fauci was “flip-flopping on the use of masks.”

He dented Fauci for minimizing falling death rates, in the middle of the argument over whether services ought to be permitted to resume or remain shuttered. Navarro included: “So when you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice my answer is: only with skepticism and caution.”

Navarro’s remarks come as stress apparently have actually been bubbling over in between the White House andFauci Officials have actually been worried about the number of times Fauci has “been wrong on things,” according to a report previously this month.

A senior administration authorities, however, informed Fox News that Navarro’s op-ed slamming Fauci was “definitely not approved by the White House.”

Another White House main informed Fox News that Navarro is “going rogue.”

Alyssa Farah, White House director of tactical interactions, stated on Twitter that the piece “didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone.”

She stated President Trump “values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his administration.”

Fauci reacted to the op-ed by informing the Atlantic: “I can’t explain Peter Navarro. He’s in a world by himself.”

When asked if Fauci still wishes to deal with the administration and if he thought of resigning he informed the Atlantic, “No.”

“I just want to do my job. I’m really good at it. I think I can contribute. And I’m going to keep doing it,” he included.

