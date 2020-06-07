Peter Navarro: China has exploited coronavirus pandemic to advance its strategic interests – here’s how

Today, behind the cloak of a pandemic the Chinese Communist Party itself created, we’re witnessing comparable sorts of strategic conduct as China seeks to advance its personal agenda and Chinese propagandists search to advance a pro-authoritarian authorities narrative.

Based on this conduct – together with China’s try to snuff out democracy in Hong Kong – let’s take into account whether or not COVID-19 may higher stand for China On to Victory In Death by19 methods.

Here is a chronology starting in late 2019:

In mid-November, new pneumonia circumstances from a novel coronavirus begin showing in Wuhan. While the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) later suggests this outbreak began in a Wuhan moist market, two authorities laboratories in Wuhan deal with unique coronaviruses harvested from wild bats. In addition, China has had a coronavirus outbreak in not less than one different lab previously. Two Chinese scientists from the South China University of Technology determine the Wuhan Center for Disease Control because the potential supply.

On Dec. 30, Dr. Li Wenliang sends a message to fellow medical doctors in a chat group warning of human-to-human transmission and group unfold. He and 7 different whistleblowers are detained by police and censured. Dr. Li later dies from the virus.

On Dec. 31, native Chinese officers bleach the Wuhan moist market. Doing this destroys the absolute best proof that would decide whether or not the moist market is the supply of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the virus samples gathered have but to be shared with the world.

From early December by means of Jan. 20 this yr, the CCP hides the virus from the world behind the protect of a puppet World Health Organization. China denies worldwide specialists and people from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention entry to Wuhan to research the virus. On Jan. 14, the WHO tweets that “preliminary investigations conducted by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” of the coronavirus.

On Jan. 7, Chinese President Xi Jinping points calls for to a CCP Politburo Standing Committee to “contain the outbreak.” Yet Xi permits Chinese diplomats to journey to the White House every week later to shake the arms of President Trump and his commerce crew. Only after the Phase I commerce cope with the U.S. is signed on Jan. 15 does Xi reveal on Jan. 20 the “demon” virus the Chinese Communist Party has allowed to unfold.

On Jan. 21, regardless of promising within the Jan. 15 commerce deal not to steal American mental property, the Wuhan Institute of Virology – the place the lethal virus could effectively have originated – applies for a patent on Remdesivir, a therapeutic developed by an American firm. The clear goal: break the American patent.

By late January, the CCP locks down inside home journey however retains worldwide journey open till the top of March. While greater than 5 million Chinese residents flee Wuhan earlier than its lockdown, tons of of hundreds of Chinese residents fly all over the world spreading the virus, thereby turning what may have been a contained outbreak in Wuhan into a worldwide pandemic.

On Jan. 31, President Trump makes a brave determination. He suspends and limits the entry into the United States of international nationals who had been in People’s Republic of China inside 14 days of their tried entry into the United States. The CCP calls it an “overreaction.” A day later presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden calls Trump a “xenophobe.”

While hiding the China virus from the world, the CCP turns from a big internet exporter of non-public protecting gear (PPE) to an enormous internet importer. China’s PPE hoarding together with over 2 billion coveted N-95 masks – helps create a lethal scarcity amongst medical doctors and nurses from Milan to New York and past.

After the Wall Street Journal publishes an opinion piece (not a information article) on Feb. three criticizing the Chinese virus response, the CCP revokes the credentials of three Journal reporters based mostly in Beijing on Feb. 19. A month later, it revokes the credentials of reporters from The New York Times and Washington Post and – in violation of Hong Kong’s Basic Law – extends the bans to reporting from Hong Kong.

In late January, Beijing officers forestall the Wuhan Institute of Virology from sharing pattern isolates of the novel coronavirus with the University of Texas biocontainment lab. This overrules an preliminary settlement by the Wuhan lab to share these samples. The CCP installs People’s Liberation Army Maj. Gen. Chen Wei, the Chinese army’s high epidemiologist and virologist, right into a senior place on the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

As the CCP quells the outbreak in Wuhan, partly by barricading residents into their very own houses, it makes use of its huge stockpile of PPE to profiteer. Chinese enterprises hawk masks, gloves, robes, and goggles at big markups – even promoting PPE at inflated costs again to international locations like Italy that had initially supplied the PPE.

To additional profiteer, China begins to flood world markets – from Spain, Turkey and the Netherlands to Georgia, the Czech Republic and the United States – with faulty check kits and PPE. Rather than repair the issues, the CCP blames “user error.”

On April 4, following a well-established playbook of capitalizing on worldwide crises, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sinks a Vietnamese fishing trawler. The CCP then provides 80 extra islands, reefs and different sea options to additional assert its false territorial claims within the South China Sea. The U.S. State Department warns the CCP to “stop exploiting the distraction or vulnerability of other states to expand its unlawful claims.”

On April 24, Europe bows to CCP strain by whitewashing China’s culpability in a European Union report on disinformation campaigns in regards to the virus. On April 30, in an indication of “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy that rejects any acknowledgment of blame, the CCP warns the Netherlands to change the title of its de facto embassy in Taiwan or face a halt in PPE and a Chinese boycott of Dutch merchandise.

On April 29, a senior CCP official blames the Trump administration for “wasting weeks after the threat posed by the virus first became apparent.”

On May 13, the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency problem warnings that hackers with hyperlinks to the CCP try to steal the mental property of the American and different international corporations searching for to develop a vaccine – this regardless of a CCP promise within the Phase I China commerce deal to cease stealing America’s mental property.

On May 18, the CCP guarantees $2 billion over two years in help for the pandemic response globally. This is a fraction of the greater than $9 billion in U.S. funding to profit the worldwide China virus response and fewer than China borrows from the World Bank. China has failed in its try to block 193 different member states from adopting a decision that requires an neutral, impartial, complete investigation into the WHO’s response and the origins of the virus. But the CCP has already begun to attempt to stall these essential investigations.

On May 22, after subduing Hong Kong protesters with a lockdown and “under the cover of the virus,” the CCP strikes in for the democracy kill with a brand new safety regulation. This regulation will put Chinese safety officers into the streets of Hong Kong, escalate surveillance of Hong Kong residents, and impose a social credit score rating system designed to punish peaceable protests and dissent. This jackboot follows the April arrest of 81-year outdated Martin Lee, the founding father of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party; information writer Jimmy Lai; and greater than 10 outstanding pro-democracy leaders.

As we transfer ahead in time, there’ll possible be many extra political, financial and army gambits added by the CCP to exploit a pandemic that the CCP’s personal unhealthy conduct created.

The irony, in fact, is that the CCP is now propagating the parable that the Chinese authoritarian rule offers a superior system of governance to the free and democratic rule of regulation. If public opinion polls are to be believed, nevertheless, no one is shopping for what the CCP is promoting.

We right here in America certainly usually are not shopping for it; and the CCP is hereby on discover that we aren’t distracted. We know precisely what the CCP is making an attempt to do.

