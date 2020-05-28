Peter Manfredonia: UConn student suspected of killing 2 is arrested

Peter Manfredonia, 23,has been taken into custody Wednesday day in Hagerstown, Maryland, Connecticut State Police tweeted.

“No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia,” the tweet stated. Police said more information could be supplied Thursday.

The University of Connecticut student is suspected of killing one man and severely injuring another on Friday early in Willington, Connecticut. He is plus a defendant in the killing of a male acquaintance in Derby.

Police think another individual was removed in the house and later found unharmed in Paterson, New Jersey. The individual is back together with their loved ones in Connecticut, authorities stated.