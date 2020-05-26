Peter Manfredonia: Parents of student suspected in killings plead for him to surrender

Aiello claimed that after chatting with friends and family of the suspect, “We know this is not who you are.”

Manfredonia’s family members is begging for him tosurrender

“Peter, from your parents, who love you, please turn yourself in,” the lawyer for Manfredonia’s family members, Michael Dolan, claimed in a press conference Monday evening.

Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut student, was last seen Sunday evening inPennsylvania

Last seen in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police figured out that Manfredonia was handed over by an Uber in front a Walmart shop in East Stroudsburg on Sunday.

“Through interviews with the driver and recovered security camera footage, Troopers were able to determine that Manfredonia walked behind Walmart and other businesses onto a set of train tracks and was still in possession of a (duffel) bag full of guns he stole from a home invasion in Connecticut,” cops claimed in a declaration Tuesday early morning.

“It is believed that Manfredonia does not have ties to the area and does not have a vehicle. He may attempt to solicit ride sharing services, possibly through a third party means, to flee the area,” cops claimed.

Law enforcement in 3 states are browsing for Manfredonia, that is thought to have actually relocated via Connecticut, New Jersey and also Pennsylvania over the training course of the weekend break.

As Connecticut State Police warned the general public in a Facebook post not to method him, Manfredonia’s family members hopes for an extra calm resolution.

“Now Peter, if you’re listening, you are loved. Your parents, your sisters, your entire family loves you. Nobody wants any harm to come to you,” Dolan claimed. “It is time to let the healing process begin. It’s time to surrender. You have your parents and your sisters and your family’s entire support.”

Dolan claimed the Manfredonia family members asked him to share their “condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have been injured and have suffered over the past several days by the events that have led to Peter’s flight from the area.”

Two killings and also a kidnapping

Manfredonia is suspected of eliminating a 62- year-old guy and also wounding one more guy “with an edged weapon” on Friday early morning in Willington, Connecticut State Police claimed in a declaration.

On Sunday, Nicholas J. Eisle, 23, was located dead in his Derby residence, according to Trooper First Class ChristineJeltema Eisle was an associate of Manfredonia, that shows up to have actually swiped a black Volkswagen Jetta from Eisle’s residence, state cops claimed.

Police think one more individual could have been in the residence as well, and also was later on located unscathed in Paterson, New Jersey, according to state cops. The individual recognizedManfredonia The person is currently back with their family members in Connecticut, Jeltema informed CNN.

The Volkswagen Manfredonia was thought to have actually been driving was located in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania boundary, cops claimed.

Manfredonia is additionally suspected of having actually swiped one more cars and truck, lengthy weapons and also guns from a house in Willington, on Sunday, according to cops. The cars and truck was located deserted in a state park.

State cops warned that he is “armed and dangerous.”

A UConn elderly with the assistance of his parents

Police claimed an intention for the strikes is still uncertain.

Manfredonia was an elderly at the UConn joint School of Engineering/School of Business Management and also Engineering for Management program, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz claimed. He was not going to summer season programs and also has actually not been residing on the university, Reitz claimed.

The college is in call with state cops and also supplying any type of support and also info they can, Reitz claimed.

“The university expresses its deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families in this horrible, incomprehensible tragedy. They are all in our thoughts,” claimed Reitz.

Dolan, the lawyer, claimed that Manfredonia’s family members has actually been sustaining him via psychological wellness problems.

“You won’t be surprised to hear that Peter has struggled with mental health issues over the past several years,” Dolan included. “He sought the help of a number of therapists and he’s had the support of his parents and loved ones to help him through those struggles.”