Peter Kioso: Boy, 15, arrested over online racial abuse of Luton Town footballer | Football News





Peter Kioso stated he was racially abused throughout an Instagram live stream

A 15- year-old boy has actually been arrested after Luton Town gamer Peter Kioso was racially mistreated online, cops have actually stated.

The remarks were comprehended to have actually been made on an Instagram live stream, according to Cleveland Police.

Kioso, who had actually made his club and league launching recently, was transmitting on the social networks app after his group beat Blackburn Rovers to prevent transfer from the Championship on Wednesday.

The 21- year-old Irishman later on published on Twitter to reveal the abuse he had actually gotten.

“This happened on Wednesday night after the boys and I were celebrating such a big thing that we did and I was not going to let that ruin the moment, but now that everything has calmed down I feel like I shed light on it to let everyone know how things still are in 2020,” he stated.

Police have stated the teenage boy from the Hartlepool location was arrested on Friday night on suspicion of a racially exacerbated public order offense, however he has actually considering that been launched while examinations continue.

In a declaration, Kioso’s club included: “All at Luton Town are horrified that inequitable remarks can be directed towards anybody in this day and age, however we are particularly distressed for one of our young gamers, Peter Kioso, who has actually gone through disgraceful abuse today.

“As a club and a town which commemorates equality, variety and addition, we strongly support Peter and all of our minority gamers and personnel regardless of their complexion, ethnic culture or religious beliefs.

“We have been helping the police with enquiries to bring the perpetrator of this mindless act to account.”

Anyone with info relating to the remarks is asked to get in touch with Sergeant Adrian Dack, from the football intelligence system at Cleveland Police, on 101