Pete Wentz — Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Pete Wentz has been rockin’ these attractiveness for years!
Here is a 27-year-old model of the gifted musician displaying off his red-hot highlights, whereas making a tv look in New York City, again in 2006 (left). This was the identical yr Wentz and fellow members of Fall Out Boy had been within the strategy of recording their third studio album, “Infinity on High“.
And, 14 years later … the gifted musician (who celebrated his 41st birthday earlier this week) was final noticed displaying off his slicked-back take a look at a Grammy occasion in Beverly Hills earlier this yr (proper).
Irresistible!
The query is…