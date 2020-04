Sports analyst, Pete Prisco, takes a call on which team will pick which players and what these teams should actually do.

According to him, injuries are a real concern for all the teams and so he anticipates a steep fall for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Currently, Tagovailoa has dropped to the 12th pick for Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ decision to take Joe Burrow and the Washington Redskins’ choice to decide on Chase Young seems to be the top two picks this year.

