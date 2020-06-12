SEATTLE OFFICERS FACE ‘AUTONOMOUS ZONE’ CROWD, SAYS 911 RESPONSE TIMES HAVE TRIPLED

The leadership in Seattle appeared to stay disarray Friday after the city’s embattled mayor called the protesters who took over an “autonomous zone” in the city “patriotic.” Meanwhile, the official who ordered police to flee the nearby precinct has refused in the future forward.

Despite protesters calling on Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief Carmen Best to resign, the mayor resisted the call and raised eyebrows when she joked about considering a “Thelma & Louise” moment within an interview, discussing the 1991 movie about two women on the run from the law.

On Thursday, the crowd continued to occupy the six-block downtown area, named the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) due to its location in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A few police officers re-entered the so-called “cop-free zone” on the way to the boarded-up, abandoned East Precinct building.

Hegseth said that America’s public schools and universities usually are teaching that will the region is described by their “sins” and really should be held accountable for the problems inside the planet.

“If you teach that, then these protests are seen as patriotic. Declaring autonomous zones that get out of the United States and American all together, replaces cops with restorative justice which is really just code for reparations. That all makes sense,” Hegseth stated.

“The other side that says ‘wait, we know America is flawed. No country is perfect. Humans are not perfect, we’re all sinful, but, we learn from our past and improve and become the most free, most diverse, most tolerant, most prosperous country in human history, why can’t you appreciate that?”