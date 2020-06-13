Pete Davidson Considers Himself A ‘Hopeless Romantic’ & Says He’s Misunderstood

This is pretty surprising info about Pete Davidson!

As you’re likely aware, the 26-year-old is starring in the semi-autobiographical flick The King Of Staten Island, that has been largely inspired by their own upbringing, and during press-rounds he’s sharing lots of personal info we haven’t exactly heard before!

Davidson says there are plenty of misconceptions about him, and continued to explain to People:

“I just think that people have like this thing about me where I’m just this jackass kind of guy. And I don’t — you know, I just think I’m, you know kind of misunderstood. And I think that if you see this film, hopefully, you’ll have a better understanding of who I am as a person. And you know, where I stand.”

And when asked about his personal point of view about dating and love, the Saturday Night Live star responded:

“I am a hopeless romantic, I think. I believe in true love and I believe in love. And I think being in love is a great thing. And, you know, I hope I’m fortunate enough to find that one day.”

Ouch, how about your exes?! Specifically, your ex-fiancé?

Pete had made his way around Hollywood, dating Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Kate Beckinsale, simply to name a couple of familiar faces.

It seems there’s actually quite a bit we don’t know about the comedian, including that he hopes to work with more serious projects moving forward:

“I would love to do more acting. I think it’s really cool. And if I’m ever blessed enough to get more opportunities, I would love to do it. I think it’s a really fun thing to do.”

On a more somber note, Ari’s ex also shared recently about “testing the waters” of self-harm prior to obtaining the right help. He told CBS This Morning:

“Until I met the right treatments and met the right doctors and did all the work that you need to do to, like, not feel that way, it got pretty dark and scary.”

The New York native also reflected using one scene in the flick, where his character drives without a seatbelt, which is centered on real life experiences:

“That’s true. I used to do that. That’s horrible to say. But yeah, I used to close my eyes on a closed road, usually at night. And I would drive without a seatbelt.”

We’re so glad that he seems to be on course today!

Are U watching The King Of Staten Island this week-end, Perezcious readers?

