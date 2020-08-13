Pete Carroll fires back at Gregg Williams over Jamal Adams comments

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Gregg Williams said Jamal Williams will get bored in Seattle and Pete Carroll was clearly annoyed to hear him say that.

Is there some beef brewing in Seattle (no pun intended) between Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams? On Thursday morning, Williams came out and said he thinks Jamal Adams will end up getting bored playing for Seattle’s defense.

Williams said that safeties really aren’t asked to do as much for Seattle as they are in New York. While Williams makes a good point, he really said it in the worst way possible.

This is something Carroll most definitely took issue with, which is why the veteran head coach decided to fire back with a little shade of his own.

Just asked Pete Carroll about this: “We don’t make as many mistakes as he does.” BOOM! (BTW hear from Pete at 320 today on 950 KJR) https://t.co/69HAJHvS7e — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) August 13, 2020

