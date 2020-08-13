Pete Carroll fires back at Gregg Williams over Jamal Adams comments

Eagles can’t put off paying Zach Ertz any longer
Gregg Williams said Jamal Williams will get bored in Seattle and Pete Carroll was clearly annoyed to hear him say that.
Is there some beef brewing in Seattle (no pun intended) between Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams? On Thursday morning, Williams came out and said he thinks Jamal Adams will end up getting bored playing for Seattle’s defense.
Williams said that safeties really aren’t asked to do as much for Seattle as they are in New York. While Williams makes a good point, he really said it in the worst way possible.
This is something Carroll most definitely took issue with, which is why the veteran head coach decided to fire back with a little shade of his own.