Pet snake missing more than 1 year found blocks from home in Boston neighborhood

It was a long-lost pet get-together of the slinking kind in Boston, and also Mother Nature might have had a hand in this pleased end.Venkman, a corn snake, has actually been missing considering that lastMay His proprietor, Gene, looked for months however had actually surrendered hope. His next-door neighbor found the snake snuggled under her vehicle simply 3 blocks from home, prospering in their Roslindaleneighborhood Gene assumes Venkman made it through many thanks to the moderate winter months.

