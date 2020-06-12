Pet owner brings ‘Dangerous Dog Law’ issues before Lee Commission | Local

LEESBURG – Issues linked to Georgia’s “Responsible Dog Ownership Law,” or the ‘Dangerous Dog Law” as it is more commonly known, were the primary focus of Tuesday’s Lee County Commission Meeting.
Eddie Epperson, a resident of Lee county who recently lost his dog to an attack by a neighbor’s dog, addressed the commission on behalf of his neighbors who now reside in fear of a repeat occurrence.
Epperson informed the commission that even though the attack of his pet is the just one on record, that two other attacks have occurred since the dog owner moved into the neighbor hood in 2012. In his words, both of these attacks were “paid off” by the owner of the dangerous dogs in question.
“He paid the vet bills and bought a new dog for these dog owners,” Epperson said.
“My wife used to come home to her safe space. It’s not safe anymore. Now I have to wear a pistol to go to the mailbox or mow the grass.”
During a quick discussion by commissioners and Epperson, it absolutely was determined that the Lee County dog ordinance is modeled after state law. In July 2012, Gov. Nathan Deal signed House Bill 685, otherwise called the “Responsible Dog Ownership Law,” in a reaction to several dog attacks that occurred in the years leading up to the bill’s passage.
As its name implies, the Responsible Dog Ownership Law places greater culpability on owners whose dogs injure other people’s pets, kill other people’s pets or bite, but don’t seriously injure, a human.
Under what the law states, if an owner’s dog ever injures or kills another person’s pet, or if canine bites someone else without causing serious injury, the dog’s owner will undoubtedly be required to:
— Submit a yearly application for a certificate of registration with regards to dog;
— Construct (or hire anyone to construct) a “secure enclosure” for the dog;
— Put indicators around the owner’s home saying that a dangerous dog lives on the home.
There are even stricter requirements for the owners of dogs that inflict serious injuries. If your pet dog seriously harms another person, beneath the law the owner is likewise required to obtain a minimum of $50,000 in liability insurance plan, which will help to cover medical bills and property damage if the dog attacks another person, and also have the dog microchipped by a veterinarian.
Those would be the requirements following the first time your pet dog seriously injures another person. If the dog seriously injures somebody a second time, the owner will be required by law to really have the dog euthanized.
Epperson said that he was not permitted to speak in court, where his neighbor pleaded guilty to charges against him and was ordered to cover fines of $155 per dog and pay $150 to the Eppersons.
“I don’t want a dime,” Epperson said. “We want to donate this to the Lee County Animal Shelter. I will bring the check here so they can rewrite one to the animal shelter. I want in on record I didn’t receive anything from them”.
Epperson said his neighbor has bred German Shepherds and Rottweilers. Currently he is breeding Cane Corso Mastiffs, that may reach weights of more than 100 pounds. Epperson warned commissioners that if the owner didn’t build a sufficient kennel, that he feared there would be yet another incident.
Epperson showed commissioners two images, one of Bosco, a 26-pound mixed breed rescue dog that his had enjoyed living with for more than eight years. The other picture showed the wounds that he received in the attack.
Commissioner Luke Singletary, who has been working with Epperson on the problem, commended him for coming before the commission along with taking appropriate actions after his dog was attacked.
“We’ve had several conversations; I’m glad you are here,” Singletary said. “I’m glad this case went to court; now there’s a record. If your neighbors had done the same thing, it might have changed the situation you’re in, what happened to you.”
Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said the board would review the county’s ordinance to see if any changes needed to be made and might have Code Enforcement look into the issue as well.
“We can look at our ordinance and see if any changes need to be made,” Mathis said.
Following the commission meeting, Epperson said that he has tried to warn the others that might walk or ride in the Southwood Subdivision about the potential danger.
In other business, the board approved the appointment of Art Ford, Victor Stubbs, Robert Usry and John Wheaton to the Utility Authority for one-year terms.
Commissioner Rick Muggridge questioned whether the commission should be carrying out a previous protocol of reading the names of those who submitted letters of intent to serve at one meeting after which waiting for fourteen days for public input or questions before appointment. The commission in general agreed, therefore the other appointments were read for the record and you will be voted on at the following meeting. Those appointments include Bobby Watkins for a five-year term on the Family Services Board, and Peter Ngwafu, Lee Johnston and Chris Philips for two-year terms on the DARTS Citizens Transportation Committee.
A obtain bids for the New York Road Culvert project was postponed until the next meeting so that you can verify sufficient (T-SPLOST) funding was readily available for the project.