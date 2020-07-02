Pessimistic Israeli scenarios regarding the security situation with the Palestinians – Middle East Monitor

Israeli security assessments unmasked that the implementation of the annexation process in the West Bank will lead to the return of individual Palestinian attacks, ultimately causing the collapse of the Palestinian Authority. They never have ruled out the scenario of a new intifada because the Palestinian security services might allow the Palestinians to show and confront the Israeli army in points of friction, nonetheless it will not allow armed activity against Israeli targets.

The scenarios outlining the Israeli intelligence community’s predictions declare that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may choose to perform a symbolic annexation of some areas of the West Bank, while Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, will not break ties with Israel. While Netanyahu will not yet understand what the move will look like, it is unlikely that it’s going to lead to Abbas handing over the key to managing three million Palestinians to Israel.

In this case, the Israeli army might face individual attacks in the West Bank and rocket fire from Gaza, but Netanyahu has not yet announced the extent of the annexation, its geographical planning, its direct contribution to the security of Israel and its own citizens, and contains not demonstrated that it doesn’t hinder the functional and administrative capacity of the Palestinian Authority.

In this situation, Abbas will not put the keys on the table, and the PA will not collapse into the lap of Israel. However, the Palestinian public in the West Bank will respond with lone wolf attacks and when they are completed, the army will quickly step-up its forces in accordance with the plan that has been prepared. However, the main goal is to prevent armed attacks on Israeli roads.

As for the Israeli General Security Service, the Shin Bet, it will thwart these attacks and confront the demonstrators at “points of friction”, even though the attacks and attempts to kidnap soldiers in the West Bank, as well as the possibility of a conflict in Jerusalem, can give a religious dimension for this political event. However, the Israeli assessments believe that the security tensions in the West Bank may disappear after a couple weeks.

There is just a cautionary note. The whole process might deteriorate and escalate because of an event, or even a series of events and both Israelis and Palestinians will soon be killed, but what Israel fears most is a desperate Mahmoud Abbas will decide, in response to the annexation, to fully or partially stop the PA’s duties in the occupied territories. In this case, relating with international law, managing daily life, including matters of health, security, and welfare of the Palestinians will fall entirely on Israel.

Abbas maintains nonviolent resistance, but fears are increasing that when the annexation is implemented, even if it is postponed for quite a while, will frustrate him after he didn’t hinder the Israeli action with his threats and political pressures. Therefore, that he stopped paying the salaries of PA employees to be able to provoke them and pressure them. He also stopped the security coordination, which increases the possibility of the tensions becoming violent, even though he is maybe not intending to achieve this, and he’s got no curiosity about dismantling the PA.

Another factor adding to the steam in the West Bank is the succession struggle the Palestinian territories happen to be witnessing. Abu Mazen’s potential successors usually do not want to dismantle the PA but they may begin clashes with the Israeli army to be able to earn points for the day following Abbas’ absence.

It may be worth noting that Israeli security leaders are warning that implementation of the annexation plan might ignite the West Bank, and they are offering the political forces all options and bleak scenarios of what would happen if the annexation happened.

The Israeli army chief of staff, chiefs of the public security agencies, the Shin Bet, and the Mossad are all attempting to read the minds of the political decision-makers while they prepare for every imaginable scenario. They have all had discussions in recent weeks about the possible annexation and its implications and have used a precise map of threats.

Recent days have witnessed in-depth discussions between the Israeli war and security leaders to provide the opinions of decision-makers. When the political leadership in Israel asked them for their assessments, they heard serious warnings about the implications of the annexation and warnings about the imposition of Israeli sovereignty on the West Bank risks facing Palestinian resistance to varying degrees.

With regards to the Gaza Strip, Israeli security services’ assessments suggest that the annexation, if implemented, would lead to just one more round of confrontation with the Palestinians, as Gaza will witness protest marches encouraged by Hamas, and the Palestinians may come to the border security fence.

It is not any longer a secret that the Israeli army is preparing for a possible increase in Gaza. Senior army officers warned that annexing lands from the West Bank would end the prisoner exchange deal arrangement with Hamas. Moreover, an escalation of the security reality in Gaza, despite the existing situation being stagnant for many months, will donate to putting more pressure on the Hamas leadership in Gaza.

The Israeli establishment estimates that Hamas will discover it difficult to negotiate an exchange deal with Tel Aviv. Senior army generals have informed the Minister of Defence, Benny Gantz that the situation in the Gaza Strip is very broad and that the situation may lead to an escalation of rocket fire and the return of demonstrations near the border fence.

