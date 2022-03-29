Spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the statements of State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin about Russian strikes on Azerbaijan’s oil infrastructure have nothing to do with the state’s position, he called for restraint.

“This statement does not correspond in any way, it can not correspond to the official line of Russia. “Rather, it is a statement that is in the realm of personal emotions,” Peskov said, referring to the MP’s statements.

He said that they urge to restrain emotions, to refrain from such statements.

“Especially with regard to our partners, and Azerbaijan belongs to the category of partner countries,” Peskov added.

The spokesman also stressed that restraint of emotions is necessary in a situation when Russia is making vigorous efforts to maintain peace in Karabakh.

Earlier, MP Delyagin’s remarks appeared in the media against the background of the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh. The MP reportedly mentioned the possibility of hitting Azerbaijan’s oil infrastructure.