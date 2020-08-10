Peru’s Julian Perico on 1st U.S. Am: No overreaction, I’m truly honored

Julian Perico, an Arkansas junior and Peru native, will be completing in his very first U.S. Amateur today at BandonDunes Here’s his first-person account of what it suggests to be in the field.

The U.S. Amateur has actually constantly been the competition I most admire in golf– aside from the 4 expert majors, obviously– because I can keep in mind.

I truly can not reveal myself correctly after getting the exemption from the USGA to play in this year’s champion at BandonDunes I have actually been on cloud 9 because getting the news in June, and I can’t think I will belong of such a distinguished field completing at a location likeBandon This is a chance that nobody in this world must consider given– particularly when you originate from where I originated from: Lima, Peru, a city with simply 3 golf courses.

Some individuals might believe that I might be overreacting, however truthfully, the chances of a Peruvian playing in a competition of such quality are quite little. The just individual that enters your mind is among my friends, Luis Fernando Barco, who now plays on PGA Tour Latinoamerica and played in 2 U.S.Amateurs He declares that it is without a doubt the most outstanding occasion that he has actually ever belonged of.

Two males out of an entire nation, what are the chances of that?

I am stired to be able to …