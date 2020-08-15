Peru’s economy contracts 18.06% in June on coronavirus impact By Reuters





By Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s economy contracted 18.06% in June versus the very same duration a year previously, the South American nation’s federal government stated on Saturday, the 4th straight month of contraction due to the impact of the unique coronavirus pandemic.

Peru, the world’s no. 2 manufacturer, enforced a stringent lockdown in March, though has actually just recently sought to resume crucial sectors of the economy.

The June drop is less serious than the 18.15% contraction experts had actually approximated in a Reuters survey, and an action up from the 32.75% GDP decrease in May.

In the very first half of the year, the economy contracted 17.37% compared to the very same duration in 2015, Peru’s main INEI data body stated, while it dropped 7.25% in the 12 months toJune