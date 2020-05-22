Peru official hides in coffin to avoid police being caught disobeying lockdown orders – Armenian News

Police in Peru say a small-city mayor tried to dodge seize for flouting lockdown orders by hiding in a coffin and pretending to be a corpse.

Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, the mayor of Tantará, a rural district in Castrovirreyna, was out ingesting with buddies Monday evening when police got here to implement a curfew, Insider studies, citing the Evening Standard.

By the time authorities arrived, although, Torres was mendacity in an open casket pretending to be a coronavirus fatality, together with his eyes tightly closed and a masks over face, in accordance to the Times of London. His buddies hid in drawers in the identical room.

Officers have been in a position to rouse Torres and take the group to the station for questioning, although it is unknown if prices have been filed. Police later launched {a photograph} of Torres in the coffin.

Local media has criticized the mayor for not taking the pandemic significantly. He’s spent simply eight days in Tantará because the begin of the lockdown and has not enforced public security measures, in accordance to El Comercio.

On May 9, residents known as an emergency assembly to urge Torres to set up security checks and constructing a quarantine shelter for confirmed circumstances. He has but to do both, the Standard reported.

Peru has been the second hardest-hit nation in South America after Brazil, in accordance to Al Jazeera. The nation has over 100,000 confirmed coronavirus circumstances and greater than 3,000 deaths.

The nation went beneath lockdown on March 16, one of many earliest nations on the continent to accomplish that.