Peru club stampede: At least 13 people die at illegal nightclub

Police were contacted us to the Thomas Restobar in the Los Olivos district of Peru’s capital city on Saturday night to close down an illegal celebration that more than 120 people were participating in.

Social distancing procedures are mandated in Peru, big celebrations are prohibited and there is an across the country 10 p.m. curfew in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Peru was among the very first countries in the Americas to take stringent preventative coronavirus procedures, however is now among the worst afflicted nations in Latin America, with more than 576,000 cases, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University More than 27,000 have actually passed away of the infection up until now, JHU reports.

In a main declaration, the Ministry of the Interior reported that the authorities did not utilize “any type of weapon or tear gas to clear the premises.” When people started to run away the second flooring place attempting to avoid the authorities they were squashed on the stairs.