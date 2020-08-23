Peru club stampede: At least 13 people die at illegal nightclub

Police were contacted us to the Thomas Restobar in the Los Olivos district of Peru’s capital city on Saturday night to close down an illegal celebration that more than 120 people were participating in.
In a main declaration, the Ministry of the Interior reported that the authorities did not utilize “any type of weapon or tear gas to clear the premises.” When people started to run away the second flooring place attempting to avoid the authorities they were squashed on the stairs.
Police stated in a declaration they have actually begun an examination to determine the owners of the nightclub and those accountable for the occasion. Police stated 23 people were detained.
“The Ministry of the Interior profoundly regrets the deaths of 13 people as a consequence of the criminal irresponsibility of an unscrupulous business owner,” the declaration stated.