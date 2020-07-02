Perth Carine high school offers Year 12 students a $500 reward for improving their exam results 

Year 12 students in Western Australia have been supplied $500 from their high school to enhance on their predicted ATAR in their closing exams.

Damian Shuttleworth, principal of Carine Senior High School in Perth, mentioned the reward scheme was aimed toward motivating disengaged students in leaked emails obtained by The West Australian.

‘The plan outlines a technique to supply recognition of effort, which this award program goals to do by rewarding these students who’ve maintained or elevated their effort and motivation in difficult circumstances,’ he reportedly mentioned.

Many students should not motivated to review exhausting in Year 12 since they’ve already been supplied spots in college programs based mostly on their predicted Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR) from Year 11.

If the distinctive program goes forward, Year 12 students with a predicted ATAR of 80 or above should preserve or enhance their mark to get the $500 reward.

Those with a predicted under 80 ATAR may nonetheless rating the $500 by lifting their Year 12 ATAR above 80 or improving by greater than 5 factors.

Lastly, the highest 10 students who didn’t take sufficient programs to be eligible for an ATAR may even get the $500 prize.

But since Carine Senior High School is a public school, it falls underneath the jurisdiction of the WA Department of Education.

WA Education Minister Sue Ellery fully dominated out the scheme on Thursday.

‘No, it is not (going to occur). I feel it was effectively intentioned however we do not pay students to do their school work so it isn’t going to proceed,’ she instructed 6PR.

‘There is a matter, universities clearly are actually eager to get as many students as they’ll subsequent yr as a result of they’ve misplaced worldwide students because of the pandemic and they also’re providing early offers to students based mostly on their Year 11 outcomes.

‘And there’s a concern amongst senior secondary educators that that may imply for some children they’re going to take their foot off the pedal and simply suppose they’ll cruise via Year 12.

‘There’s a a lot larger image right here as a result of it isn’t nearly stepping into college, it is succeeding once you get to college.’

Ms Ellery mentioned Year 12 is essential in making ready high school students for college because it teaches them learning and organisational abilities.